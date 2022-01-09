New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25th December, announced registration for the ‘precautionary dose’. On January 08, the feature to book online slots for the precautionary dose was enabled and people can administer the vaccine from tomorrow (January 10) onwards.

Addressing a presser, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, Dr. V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said, “Precaution dose is given to healthcare, frontline workers and individuals 60 years and above with co-morbidities will be the same vaccine as has been given to them previously.”

“Those who’ve received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who’ve received two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield,” Dr. Paul added.

According to the details shared by the government, people who are frontline and healthcare workers and who are included in the 60-plus population with comorbidities will be eligible for the additional jab.

According to the Union Health Ministry, senior citizens who have co-morbidities are not required to show a doctor's certificate or prescription at the time of administration of the precaution dose. Amid rising cases of Covid-19 and Omicron variant, the Central government took this decision of giving precautionary shot.

Registration for precautionary shot

On Friday, the Health Ministry said that people are not required to make new registration for taking the third precautionary dose.

“Those who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk into any vaccination centre,” the Ministry said.

9 months gap between second and precautionary shot

People who are eligible for taking the precaution dose should maintain a gap of 9 months between their second and booster dose.

How will eligible people know that their precautionary shot is due?

People eligible for the precautionary shot will receive a reminder message from CoWIN for the precaution dose, and the dose will be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen