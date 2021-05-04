COVID-19 Vaccination in UP: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that journalists and their families will inoculated on priority basis in the state.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In order to ramp up the vaccination drive across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday declared journalists and media professional 'frontline workers', adding that they would be given priority in the COVID-19 inoculation program.

"CM Yogi Adityanath has said that media professionals should be given priority in COVID-19 vaccination, separate centers should be made for them and their family members above 18 years of age should also be given vaccine for free," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, as reported by news agency ANI.

