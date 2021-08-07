New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday achieved a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic by inoculating over 50 Crore (or 500 million) vaccine doses against COVID-19. The world’s second largest vaccination drive which started on January 16, 2021, Over 39 Crore doses have been inoculated as first whereas over 11 Crore have been inoculated as second doses respectively.

On January 16, India launched the vaccination drive prioritising healthcare and frontline workers. As of Friday August 6, 1.03 crore healthcare workers had received their first dose, and 79.51 lakh had received both doses. Also, 1.8 crore frontline workers had received their first dose, and 1.16 crore their second dose.



On March 1, the Centre opened up vaccination for the most vulnerable groups: people above the age of 60 years, and those above 45 years with associated comorbidities. Amid the second wave, on April 1, India rolled out a new phase, making every person above the age of 45 years eligible for a shot.



On May 1, India expanded its vaccination coverage to include everyone aged 18 years and above.

India stepped up its vaccination programme on June 21 by promising to vaccinate everyone aged above 18, following which in the next month of July, India managed to inoculate 13.45 Crore doses of vaccines against COVID-19, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data cited by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at different points of time, below is the timeline of India’s vaccination coverage which upped 50 Crore mark on Friday.

January 16, 2021: COVID-19 vaccination started for Healthcare and frontline workers.

February 19, 2021: India crossed 1 Crore vaccine inoculations. Cummulative vaccine figure stood at 1 Crore and 45 Lakh vaccine doses by the end of February 19.

March 23, 2021: India crossed 5 Crore vaccine inoculations.

April 11, 2021: India crossed 10 Crore vaccine inoculations. It was during this time that the second wave of the pandemic struck the nation.

April 30, 2021: India crossed 15 Crore vaccine inoculations at the height of second wave of COVID-19. Cumulative vaccination figure upped 15 Crore and 20 Lakh figure by the end of April 30.

May 27, 2021: India crossed 20 Crore vaccine inoculations.

June 14, 2021: India crossed 25 Crore vaccine inoculations.

June 24, 2021: India crossed 30 Crore vaccine inoculations, three days after centralization of vaccine procurement process.

July 5, 2021: India crossed 35 Crore vaccine inoculations.



July 17, 2021: India crossed 40 Crore vaccine inoculations.



July 28, 2021: India crossed 45 Crore vaccine inoculations.



August 6, 2021: India crossed 50 Crore vaccine inoculations; 50,10,09,609 in absolute numbers according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma