Coronavirus Vaccination: The manufacturers would transparently make an advance declaration of the price for 50 per cent supply that would be available to state governments and in the open market before May 1.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Scaling up the vaccination process the country had started on January 16, India on Monday announced that all adults aged 18 and above can get the COVID-19 vaccine jab from May 1 and decided to make pricing, procurement, eligibility and administration of vaccines open and flexible. The decision on a liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Currently, people who are above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above are allowed to take the vaccine jab in the country. With the announcement to add all adults above 18 years in the vaccination drive, the Centre is aiming to ramp up the vaccination process in the country, which is witnessing a record surge in daily COVID-19 cases with the infections climbing up to more than 2.50 lakh from the last four days. The active cases have also doubled in the last 10 days and have reached over the 20-lakh mark, which is the highest since the start of the pandemic last year.

There are two ways to get yourself registered for the vaccine jabs at various vaccination centres across the country. The government had started CoWIN portal for the registration process. It is to be noted that there is no specific application of CoWIN for the registration process and you can only register through the CoWIN portal. The CoWIN portal, as of now, shows a registration link for people aged above 45 years. It is expected that it may soon show a link where anyone above 18 years of age can register to get the jab. Also, people can get themselves registered through the Aarogya Setu app, which was set up earlier in 2020 for contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how you can register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine through the Aarogya Setu app

Step 1: Download the Aarogya Setu app. Make sure that it is updated and correctly displays your Covid status.

Step 2: After opening the app, tap on ‘CoWin’ at the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Vaccination’ among the 4 given options.

Step 4: Finish the mobile verification

Step 5: Finish Identity verification. Fill in personal details like age and gender and correct details of the ID proof which you will bring to the vaccination centre.

Step 6: Citizens over 60 are eligible and those within the age bracelet of 45-59 will have to upload a medical certificate to prove their comorbidity.

Step 7: Select vaccination centres by state, district, pin code, date and availability.

Step 8: Click on the ‘Book’ option to proceed.

Step 9: A message will be sent to your registered phone number with the details of the appointment

Here's how you can register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine through CoWin portal

Step 1 | Log in to cowin.gov.in and enter your mobile number

Step 2 | An OTP will be sent to your mobile number

Step 3 | Click on the verify button after entering the OTP

Step 4 | After you enter the OTP, the Registration for Vaccination page will open up

Step 5 | Enter details, such as your photo ID proof, asked by the Registration for Vaccination page. It will also ask if you have any comorbidities. This can be answered by clicking on 'yes' or 'no'

Step 6 | Once the details are entered for registration, click the "Register" button at the bottom right

Step 7 | A confirmation message will be sent on your registered mobile number on successful registration

Step 8 | Once the registration is done, you will be shown the "Account Details". You can schedule your appointment from the "Account Details" page

Step 9 | Click on the schedule appointment button and schedule your appointment as per your wish.

According to the main elements of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of the National COVID-19 vaccination programme that would come in effect from May 1, vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market. The manufacturers would transparently make an advance declaration of the price for 50 per cent supply that would be available to state governments and in the open market before May 1.

