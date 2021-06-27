India has ordered close to 25 Crore doses of Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, whose supply continues to reach the parts of country in specifically designated batches. India’s Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have tied up with Russian vaccine maker to manufacture 15.6 Crore doses of Sputnik V in India, starting this July.

Gurugram | Jagran News Desk: Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine made by Gamaleya Institute will be available in the government-run vaccination centres of Haryana starting this July. Earlier, the Russian vaccine was available only in private hospitals in parts of the country.

The Sputnik V vaccine will be made available in Gurugram expectedly from the first week of July.

According to Haryana’s Health Department, the Sputnik V vaccine’s first dose will be made available at Polyclinic in Sector 31, Civil Hospital in Sector 10, Wazirabad Community Health Centre, and the sub-divisional government hospitals in Sohna and Pataudi.

The Gurugram district will be the first in Haryana where Sputnik V vaccine will be available for free at government vaccination centres.

The vaccine is reportedly being made available under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Gurugram’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Virender Yadav said on Sunday.

“A three-member team of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories visited some of our government facilities to conduct an inspection. They were satisfied as the health department has made all the necessary arrangements for the storage of Sputnik V. We have placed deep freezers to maintain the temperature required at the centres. This is one of the major criteria to receive the vaccine," Virender Yadav told was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Fortis Memorial Research Institute was the first medical establishment in the state which received the Sputnik V vaccine doses.

(With inputs from the agencies)

