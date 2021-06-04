COVID-19 Vaccination: Serum Institute has collaborated with Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology to manufacture Sputnik V at its Hadapsar facility.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To meet the acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the Centre has permitted Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V for "examination, test and analysis with certain conditions".

Quoting official sources, news agency PTI has reported that Serum Institute has collaborated with Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology to manufacture Sputnik V at its Hadapsar facility in Pune.

"The DCGI has granted permission to the Serum Institute to manufacture the Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India for examination, test and analysis at its licensed Hadapsar facility with certain conditions," PTI quoted official sources as saying.

However, government sources have told PTI that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has set four conditions for the Serum Institute to manufacture Sputnik V in India.

As per the conditions, Serum would need to submit the copy of the agreement of technology transfer between it and the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

The Serum would also need to submit a copy of the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM) permission to import cell bank and virus stock and a copy of the RCGM permission to initiate research and development of viral vector vaccine Sputnik V, the sources said.

This licence, unless suspended or revoked, will be enforced for a period of three years from the date of its issuance on June 4.

Russia's Sputnik V got DCGI approval in April for restricted emergency use in the country. Currently, the vaccine is being manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories in India.

However, Serum had on Thursday applied to the DCGI to manufacture the Russian vaccine in India. The Serum at present manufactures the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Covishield. It has said that it will manufacture and supply 10 crore Covishield doses in June.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma