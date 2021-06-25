Unlike other vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech, which have recorded above 90 per cent efficacacies, Novavax vaccine does not require to be stored at ultra-low temperatures, allowing the use of existing vaccine supply chain channels for its distribution for a wider public use at grassroots.

Pune | Jagran News Desk: Serum Institute of India started the production of Novovax vaccine in India, CEO Adar Poonawala announced on Friday. The vaccine will be sold as Covovax in India. "Excited to witness the first batch of Covovax (developed by @Novavax) being manufactured this week at our facility in Pune. The vaccine has great potential to protect our future generations below the age of 18. Trials are ongoing," Adar Poonawalla said it a tweet.



Serum Institute has partnered with the US Biotech company Novovax to conduct bridging trials of the vaccine to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine for middle-income and lower-income countries, including India.

Novovax – efficacy

Novovax announced earlier that its COVID-19 vaccine had an efficacy of 90.4 per cent. The vaccine candidate had demonstrated 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe infection of COVID-19.

When will Covovax launch in India?

Serum Institute of India is reportedly planning to launch Covovax by the end of September in India.



Is Covovax a single-dose vaccine?

No. Covovax is not a single-dose vaccine candidate. Its two doses need to be inoculated three weeks apart. According to a report in Quartz, Novavax has an ingredient inserted called an adjuvant, which acts as a mode for the immune system to signal it to spring into action.



The company also plans to start trials of the vaccine on children from July onward.



India has inoculated over 30 Crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, with the latest daily vaccination count marked above 60 Lakh inoculations. The country aims to vaccinate its entire adult population by the end of December this year in what is being cited as one of world's largest vaccination programs.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan