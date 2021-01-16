COVID-19 Vaccination: The sanitation worker received his vaccine shot at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A sanitation worker, identified as Manish Kumar, on Saturday became the first Indian to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot on day 1 of India's vaccination drive, which was kick-started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sanitation worker received his vaccine shot at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present.

After Manish Kumar, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Singh Gulerai also received the vaccine jab at AIIMS. Watch him getting the COVID-19 Vaccine shot here:

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the coronavirus, which has afflicted over a crore people in the country and killed at least 1.50 lakh. During his inaugural address, PM Modi said that India's coronavirus drive is based on humanitarian and very important principles and also laid emphasis on maintaining social distancing and the use of masks.

"India's coronavirus drive is based on humanitarian and very important principles. Those who need the vaccine the most will get the dose first. Those who are at high risk will get the vaccine shot at first. Doctors, nurses, sanitation staff at hospitals, medical and para-medical staff are the most deserving to get the vaccine dose first", PM Modi said as quoted by ANI.

PM Modi also said that a vaccination drive on such a massive scale has never been conducted in history. "There are over 100 countries with less than 3 crore population and India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in the first phase only. In the second phase, we have to take this number to 30 crores," he said.

Dubbed as the world's biggest inoculation drive, the vaccination drive is aimed at inoculating millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. The government has planned to vaccinate around 3 lakh healthcare workers at 2,934 session sites on the first day of the inoculation drive. The drive will be held daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except on the days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes.

