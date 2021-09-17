The milestone was achieved as India has aimed to inoculate 2 crore people today to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, till Friday afternoon, vaccinated over 1 crore people against the deadly COVID-19, marking the fourth time when the country crossed the 1 crore milestone in less than a month. The milestone was achieved as India has aimed to inoculate 2 crore people today to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The daily COVID-19 vaccination in the country on September 6, August 31 and August 27 was over 1 crore.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said this is the fastest pace at which one crore doses have been administered. "On PM @Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister," he said in a tweet in Hindi along with the hashtags "VaccineSeva" and "HappyBdayModiji".

PM @NarendraModi जी के जन्मदिवस पर देश ने 1:30 बजे तक अब तक सबसे तेज 1 करोड़ वैक्सीन लगाने का आँकड़ा पार कर लिया है, और हम निरंतर आगे बढ़ रहे है।



मुझे विश्वास है की आज हम सभी टीकाकरण का नया कीर्तिमान बना कर प्रधानमंत्री जी को उपहार स्वरूप देंगे। #VaccineSeva #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/qw6jMrxFyu — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the government has also added a ticker on the Cowin Portal to track Covid shots being given across the country. "Celebrating the relentless efforts of India's vaccinators against COVID-19, we have added a ticker to show vaccinations happening in near real-time. We are currently clocking over 42,000 vaccinations/minute or 700/second," tweeted National Health Authority chief RS Sharma.

Celebrating the relentless efforts of India’s vaccinators against COVID-19, we have added a ticker to show vaccinations happening in near real-time. We are currently clocking over 42,000 vaccinations/minute or 700/second. Check new feature - https://t.co/YhG7gjKdEm #VaccineSeva pic.twitter.com/0nKWiqeZxd — Dr. RS Sharma (@rssharma3) September 17, 2021

Mandaviya on Thursday had called for a major push to the COVID-19 vaccination drive during Prime Minister Modi's birthday on Friday, saying it would be the perfect gift for him. The BJP has asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion of the prime minister's birthday.

The BJP aims to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Friday historic by setting a record of the maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on the day.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30 crore, according to the ministry. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, it said.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on Sep 7, the ministry said. The total number of doses administered crossed 75 crore on September 13, it said.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta