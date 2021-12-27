New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: National Health Authority informed on Monday that healthcare workers and the citizens above the age of 60 with co-morbidities will be applicable for ‘precautionary dose’ of vaccine against COVID-19 only after 9 months of receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Dr. R S Sharma, Chief Executive officer at National Health Authority, who also heads the functioning of the CoWIN platform told news agency ANI that the third dose is only applicable after nine months of receiving the second COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 had announced that the country would begin administering 'precautionary doses' to those above the age of 60 and suffering from co-morbidities from January 10, 2022.

"The process will be exactly the same. When you are more than 60 years of age and you have already been given two doses and if you want to register for the third dose, the gap between the second dose and the day you are registering or the day you are getting the third dose should be more than nine months which is 39 weeks," said Dr. Sharma.

The CoWIN platform chief Dr. Sharma further explained the requirement of a comorbidity certificate from a registered physician is mandatory for the third shot.

"When you are eligible and you register you will be asked whether you suffer from any of the comorbidities which have already been described in the earlier circular by the health ministry. If you say yes I do suffer from comorbidity then you can register and thereafter you can go to the vaccination centre. You have to show your comorbidity certificate given by your registered physician to summarize your problem doctor and thereafter you will be able to get the job so there is nothing different. The rules related to registration are the same and rules related to vaccinations are the same."

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma