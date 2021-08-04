As part of the nationwide vaccination drive led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them free vaccines.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The vaccination program in India reached a major milestone on Wednesday with the Union Health Ministry announcing that over 50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union Territories (UTs).

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that over 50.37 crore (50,37,22,630) vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far. Out of the total doses, around 2.60 crore (2,60,17,573) unutilised doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The ministry added that a further 49,19,780 doses are in the pipeline.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

