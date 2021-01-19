COVID-19 Vaccination: A total of 4,54,049 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with 0.18 per cent were adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), while 0.002 per cent people had to be hospitalised.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on 16 January on Saturday, targetting nearly three lakh healthcare and frontline workers on the first day. On Tuesday COVID-19 vaccination drive enters the fourth day and so far a total of 4,54,049 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in India. The government said that 0.18 per cent were adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), while 0.002 per cent people had to be hospitalised.

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul, addressing the press conference said that the concerns regarding the adverse effects post immunisation as of now seems to be unfounded and negligible. He further added that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe.

India recorded the highest number of vaccinations that is 2,07,229 people have received the jab against the COVID-19 pandemic on the first day of its launch. Whereas in the US 79,458 people were vaccinated, in UK 19,700 and France 73 were vaccinated on the first day.

- 4,54,049 people have been vaccinated till early morning today

- After 7 months, active cases have come down to 2 lakhs; continue to decline

-Cumulative &positivity rate is 5.63% and 1.99% respectively: Secretary,

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "The important point here is that if we look at the first-week figures then the US conducted vaccinations of 5,56,208 people so that number will already cross by day 3. In the UK, in the first seven days, 1,37,897 were vaccinated, 516 people were vaccinated in France in the first week and in Russia, 52,000 people were vaccinated in the first week. So these are the comparative figures for you and we have just started so we will pick up speed."

Bhushan further added that said nine states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Lakshadeep and Odisha are among the better performing states and Union Territories with over 70 per cent coverage.

The daily number of deaths has also declined by 140 after 8 months, while the cumulative positive rate has been recorded at 5.63 per cent.

India reported 10,064 new COVID-19 cases, 17,411 discharges and 137 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total active cases dropped to 2 lakh while the recoveries increased over 1.02 crore. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at over 1.52 lakh.

