New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India launched the first phase of vaccination drive on Saturday, targetting nearly 3 lakh healthcare and frontline workers on the first day. On Monday, COVID-19 vaccination enters the third day and so far, a total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, even, 580 adverse events following immunization were reported in the country, as per the Union health ministry.

Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the ministry, addressed a press conference and said that 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and Union territories till 5 pm on Monday.

"A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated (till 5 pm on Monday) as per provisional reports," he said.

Of the 1,48,266 beneficiaries who were administered the vaccine on Monday, 8,656 were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from Madhya Pradesh, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal and 3111 were from Delhi.

Dr Manohar Agnani further added that ever since the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive began, a cumulative 580 adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) and seven hospitalizations have been reported in the country.



He continued, in Delhi, three hospitalisations were reported, out of which, two have been discharged, and one with fainting is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj.

In Uttarakhand, one of the beneficiaries is stable and under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh, the official stated. In Chhattisgarh, one beneficiary is under observation, while in Karnataka, two cases of hospitalizations were reported.

"No case of serious/severe AEFI attributable to vaccination till date," the additional secretary added.

India recorded the highest number of COVID-19 vaccination on the first day, and the numbers are more than many other countries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. Whereas on the second day of vaccination country witnessed 17,072 beneficiaries being vaccinated in six states namely Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Tamil Nadu.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv