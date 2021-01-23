New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on January 16 started its vaccination drive against the deadly coronavirus, which has so far afflicted 1,06,39,684 people in the country and killed over 1.53 lakh. Till Friday night, nearly 14 lakh people were administered with the two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- approved by the government, earlier this month, for emergency use in the country.

This is the world's fastest rollout of million coronavirus vaccine among the countries which have started administering the vaccine shots to its citizens. Prior to India's landmark, the fastest known rollout took place in the US where a million people were vaccinated in 10 days starting from December 14.

On Friday, India touched another landmark in inoculating the maximum number of people so far with nearly 3 lakh people getting the vaccine shots for the first time at various vaccine centres set up across the country. After Friday's vaccinations, the number beneficiaries vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine rose up to 13,90,592. On Friday 3,47,058 people took the vaccine shots.

This comes on the day when the country recorded 14,256 fresh cases of coronavirus taking India's COVID-19 tally to 1,06,39,684. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 1,53,184, with the novel coronavirus claiming 152 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active caseload in the country has reduced to 1,85,662, which accounts for only 1.78 per cent of the total caseload, after 17,130 people were recovered and discharged from the hospitals across the country. 1,03,00,838 patients have recuperated so far in the country, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.81 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

A total of 6,230 sessions were held on Friday for the Pan-India vaccination drive. So far 24,397 sessions have been conducted for the drive. According to the ministry, 267 cases of Adverse Effect After Vaccination (AEFI) have been reported till 6 pm on Friday.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the COVID-19 vaccination drive which began on January 16 aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive.

