Union Health Secretary R Bhushan announced that people can now choose for on-site registration for vaccines at nearby centres even after 3 PM, here's what you need to know.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: If you are above the age of 45 years, and want to register yourself and your family for the coronavirus vaccine. Then there is good news for you, as from April 1, people above the age of 45 years will be able to register at the vaccine centre even after 3 PM. For the on-site registration, all you need is identity proof, which includes any of the mentioned--- Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passbook, Passport and Ration Card.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday, "Those who want to go for on-site registration are requested to go to their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm with any identity document."

People can also book their advance appointment online on the official website i.e. http://cowin.gov.in.

