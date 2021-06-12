COVID-19 Vaccination: This comes a day after the Union Health Ministry said that there is no need to panic as such decisions will be taken after careful examination by the experts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid calls to reduce the the gap between two doses Covishield, government sources have clarified that the Union Health Ministry has no plan to change the dosage interval of the COVID-19 vaccine "immediately", adding that the authorities will review the scientific evidence for the same.

"There is going to be no changes in the interval between Covishield doses immediately. However, scientific evidence has been collected to review the decision in the coming meeting of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC)," government sources told news agency ANI.

This comes a day after the Union Health Ministry said that there is no need to panic as such decisions will be taken after careful examination by the experts. In a press briefing, Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul said that the government needs to consider the risk posed by COVID-19 to those who have received only one dose while gap between the doses is increased.

"We need to balance these concerns. So, please remember, that we need to necessarily have this debate and discourse in the public domain; however, the decision has to be taken by appropriate fora comprising eminent people who are knowledgeable about this," Dr Paul was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Covishield, which is being developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII), was given emergency use approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in January this year, following which the Centre launched the massive nationwide COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

Currently, Covishield is being administered in 12 to 16 weeks. Earlier, it was administered in six to eight weeks. The gap was extended by the Centre based on international studies that claimed the protection offered by the first dose of the Covishield vaccine lasts longer and the second dose can be taken with a greater gap.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma