New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a first, India on Thursday vaccinated over 1.3 million people across the vaccination centres taking the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to 1.77 crore. Over 13.88 lakh people were administered with the coronavirus vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, out of which 8,34,141 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,59,813 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine.

"A total of 13,88,170 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the forty-eighth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Out of which, 8,34,141 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,59,813 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding that, a total of 8,34,141 beneficiaries include 4,93,999 people aged over 60 years and 75,147 individuals aged between 45-60 with specified comorbidities.

The milestone came amid the surge in new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Karnataka. The Union Health Ministry in its data said that these states account for over 85 per cent of new COVID-19 cases being reported in the country.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also rushed high-level teams to these states in wake of the surge in new cases. Three-member teams, headed by joint secretary-level officers in the Health Ministry, have been rushed to these states, along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. These teams have been tasked with the job of assisting local authorities in managing the situation and ensure that COVID-19 restrictions put in place are strictly followed.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

A total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Thursday at 7 pm. These include 68,38,077 healthcare workers, who have taken the first dose and 30,82,942 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose, 60,22,136 frontline workers (first dose), 54,177 FLWs (second dose), 14,95,016 beneficiaries over 60 years and 2,18,939 individuals aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan