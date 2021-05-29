For this, three vaccination centres have been allocated to specifically prioritise vaccination drive for students, namely Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra government on Thursday announced to prioritise the vaccination for students going to study abroad. Students with confirmed admission documents to the universities abroad can walk in for vaccination in Maharashtra. The vaccination for students scheduled to fly abroad will be conducted between 31st May to 2nd June.

For this, three vaccination centres have been allocated to specifically prioritise vaccination drive for students, namely Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the decision.

“For students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad & require vaccines for the same, the @mybmc has arranged free, walk-in vaccination this coming Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (31st May, 1st, 2nd June) at 3 centres- Rajawadi, Cooper & Kasturba,” Thackeray, who is a Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Environment in Maharashtra government, wrote on Twitter.

On documents required to be shown to get the vaccination done for students going abroad, Thackeray added that students must carry I-20 or DS-160 form/verified confirmation letter to concerned foreign universities along with any personal identification document

“I will also be speaking to other Municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around the cities with confirmation letters for Universities abroad, to implement the same. The numbers are small but their career opportunities can't be missed," Aditya said.

Kerala also prioritises vaccination for abroad goers

On Thursday, the Kerala government also decided to prioritise vaccination for the students and individuals going abroad for higher studies or jobs. The state government, in its order, stated that people going abroad would now get vaccination certificates issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, which will also have their passport numbers recorded.

The order added that such individuals will receive both vaccine doses in 4-6 weeks against the recommended duration of 84 days for the most-in-use Covishield COVID-19 vaccine People across the country slated to go abroad for study or work were demanding a framework to prioritise vaccination for them, as many countries have been insisting on a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

