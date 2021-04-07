Coronavirus Vaccination: The government has said that COVID-19 vaccination sessions will be allowed to take place at government and private workplaces having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India registers over 1 lakh daily COVID-19 cases twice in the last three days, the Centre on Wednesday said that coronavirus vaccination sessions will be allowed to take place at government and private workplaces having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing COVID vaccination centre.

According to government sources, as quoted by news agency ANI, the Centre has also asked the states to prepare for the launch of workplace vaccination centres by April 11, 2021. The move by the government aims to increase access to vaccines to the people across the country. The government said that all people above 45 years of age and above can take the vaccine shot at workplaces from April 11.

Union Health Secretary wrote a letter to Chief Secretary of states today informing them about the decision. "With the support of the State Governments/UT administration, the efforts have been to consistently make the vaccination drive more pragmatic and also more acceptable and purposeful to the beneficiaries".

"On similar lines, in order to increase the access of vaccine to these populations, COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organized at Work Places (both public & private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing COVID Vaccination Center (CVC)," the letter added.

This comes as the number of new coronavirus cases in India touched a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.70 crore. Cumulatively, 8,70,77,474 vaccine doses have been administered through 13,32,130 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 89,63,724 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 53,94,913 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,36,629 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the 1st dose, 43,12,826 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides, 3,53,75,953 and 10,00,787 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the 1st and 2nd dose respectively while 2,18,60,709 and 4,31,933 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 were given the 1st and 2nd dose respectively.

More than 33 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As on Day-81 of the vaccination drive (6th April), 33,37,601 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 30,08,087 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 41,396 sessions for 1st dose and 3,29,514 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan