COVID-19 Vaccination: According to a report, the vaccine will likely be available in India from July this year in "small quantities". The report claimed that the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) will procure the vaccine from Johnson and Johnson directly.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to ramp up the vaccination drive across the country, the central government might soon give its approval to the single-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in India.

According to a report by India Today, the vaccine will likely be available in India from July this year in "small quantities". The report quoted sources saying that the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) will likely procure the vaccine from Johnson and Johnson directly.

Earlier this month, the Centre had also said that it is in touch with Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna to discuss the manufacturing of their respective vaccines in India. "We are in touch with major vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, and Moderna about sourcing and possible local manufacturing of their vaccines in India. We have also helped to expedite the introduction of Sputnik-V vaccines," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.

Also Read -- Pfizer vs Moderna vs J&J COVID Vaccine: Know all about their efficacy, expected price, possible side effects and more

A report by news agency PTI had also said that Johnson and Johnson will manufacture around a million doses of its vaccine with Hyderabad-based Biological E in India under the Quad Vaccine Partnership. However, the report said that these doses will not be available for the domestic market.

Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Efficacy:

As per the clinical trial involving 40,000 people cross the world, the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has an efficacy rate of 66 per cent.

Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Price in India:

The India Today report has claimed that the single-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will have a price around USD 25 in the country.

Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Possible Side-effects:

Some of the common side-effects of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are headache, fever, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea and irritation at the spot of inoculation. However, in some cases, doctors and medical experts have also reported blood clots in several patients.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma