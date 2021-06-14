New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila is likely to seek emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its first of its kind DNA-plasmid vaccine that can be inoculated in individuals above the age of 12. However, all will depend upon the decision by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) once the Ahmedabad-based vaccine maker applies for approval.

“The data analysis from the phase 3 trials is almost ready. The company may soon seek EUA for its vaccine,” a government official was quoted as saying by Business Standard.

Zydus vaccine “needle-free”

Keeping in mind the children scared of needles, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D vaccine would reportedly be administered through a Needle-Free Injection System (NFIS). A high-speed jet of fluid accelerated enough to penetrate the skin. The vaccine is also reportedly stable at room temperatures.

‘Novovax 90 per cent effective’: Reports

Novovax, developed by a US-based biotechnology firm in collaboration with Pune’s Serum Institute of India, was found 90 per cent effective in a clinical trial involving 30,000 people. Reports suggested that vaccinated people were “completely protected” against severe and moderate cases of COVID-19.

Serum Institute, on its own too, has started the trials across 15 centers since May 2021 to demonstrate similar effectiveness of the version of Novovax vaccine candidate it wants to launch. The serum will call its Novovax version Covovax in India.

Covovax is likely to push beyond the third quarter of the current financial year (July-August). However, the fact that Novovax trials have resulted in 90 per cent efficacy in the US and Mexico, also point out that Covovax may become amongst the most efficacious India-made vaccine once it is launched.

According to the data compiled by Oxford University on global vaccinations, a total of 2.33 billion doses have been inoculated in the populations worldwide, equaling 30 doses per 100 people. With over 25 Crore vaccine doses administered, India has 19 people out of every 100 individuals who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma