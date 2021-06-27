In an affidavit, the Centre said that 135 crores of vaccine doses will help India vaccinate its entire eligible population by the end of this year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Saturday informed the Supreme Court that India will have around 135 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses between August and December this year. In an affidavit, the Centre said that this will help India vaccinate its entire eligible population by the end of this year.

However, it must be mentioned here that the number project by the government in the month of May was 216 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines.



"It is most respectfully submitted that as per the projected midyear population for 2020, the total population of the country aged 18 years and above is approximately 93-94 crore. As such, administering two doses to these beneficiaries would require an estimated 186 to 188 crore vaccine doses," the Centre said.

"Out of this requirement, 51.6 crore doses will be made available for administration by 31.07.2021 leaving a requirement of approximately 135 crore vaccine doses for complete vaccination to the eligible population," it added.

The new projected availability of Covid-19 vaccines as per the affidavit in the Supreme Court is:

Name of Vaccine Doses Covishield 50 crores Covaxin 40 crores Biological E Sub unit vaccine 30 crores Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine 05 crores Sputnik V 10 crores Total 135 crores

Meanwhile, the Centre in its affidavit further said that over 31 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country till June 25. The break-up, Centre said, includes 1,73,35,543 doses to healthcare workers (HCWs); 2,66,36,432 doses to frontline workers (FLWs); 9,93,05,811 doses to persons between 45 and 59 years of age; 8,96,03,216 doses to persons above the age of 60; and 7,84,37,353 doses to persons between 18 and 44 years of age.

"Each state is informed by the Union government in writing about the number of vaccine doses it would receive on a monthly basis. This exercise is absolutely essential so as to have uniform vaccination throughout the country. This endeavour can be successful only by treating India as one unit and considering the question on a pan India basis," the affidavit said.

