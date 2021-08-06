The US Food and Drug Administration review concluded the shots remain safe and effective for at least four and half months when kept at normal refrigeration levels.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Johnson & Johnson, the American pharmaceutical major has applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of its single dose vaccine against COVID-19 in India, news agency PTI reported. Leading up to the development of finally applying for Emergency Use Authorisation of its vaccine, J&J had said last week that it was in talks with the government of India over its vaccine rollout in world's second most populous nation.

"We are in ongoing discussions with the Government of India and are exploring how best to accelerate our ability to deliver the Johnson and Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine to the people of India," Johnson&Johnson spokesperson had said.

In the wake of massive surge in COVID-19 infections during the second wave of the pandemic in India, the government had scrapped local trials for ‘well established’ foreign coronavirus vaccines — such as Pfizer and J&J —to speed up vaccine rollouts in the country.

About Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson and Johnson's 'Janssen Ad26.CoV2.S vaccine' is a single-shot vaccine which was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on an Emergency Use Authorization basis in February 2021. The vaccine has been approved for all those aged 18 years and older.

According to the World Health Organisation, the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has an efficacy of 85.4 per cent against severe disease and hospitalisation 28 days after inoculation, and an efficacy of 66.9 per cent against symptomatic moderate and severe infection. As of April 2021, the Janssen vaccine has also been found to be safe and effective in protecting people from extremely serious risks of Coronavirus infection, including death and hospitalization.

As for the longevity of the vaccine, the US Food and Drug Administration review concluded the shots remain safe and effective for at least four and half months when kept at normal refrigeration levels.

