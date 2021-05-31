COVID-19 Vaccination: This statement comes after 20 people in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar were administered two different doses of COVID vaccines due to negligence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amidst the speculations around the impact of mixing the doses of COVID-19 vaccines Dr N K Arora, Chairman of the government of India's Covid-19 working group, on Monday said India may soon start testing the feasibility of a regime that mixes 2 different COVID doses to access if it boosts the immune response to the virus.

Dr Arora’s COVID-19 working group is a part of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

This statement comes after 20 people in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar were administered two different doses of COVID vaccines due to negligence. These people who were already vaccinated with Covishield were given Covaxin as the second dose. The state administration said it was an oversight mistake and action will be taken against those who are found responsible. It also claimed that none of the beneficiaries faced any health issues due to the mixing of the vaccines.

Following the incident which sparked a huge controversy, Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul issued a statement saying according to the protocol mixing the shots to inoculate people is not suggested. However, it’s not concerning if the doses are mixed.

“As per the protocol, stick to the same dose of vaccine as the first one. If in case people are getting different doses there is no cause for concern, it's safe,” said Dr VK Paul.

He further added, “I can say that even if the second dose of a different vaccine is given, there is any significant adverse effect is unlikely.”

Meanwhile, the effect of mixing the COVID-19 shots is still a contestable topic across the globe. No study is available as of now to prove the feasibility of this regime. However, according to media reports countries like Canada, Finland, France, Norway, Sweden, Spain, and South Korea have allowed using a different second dose of COVID-19 if the first dose was of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha