India crossed 76 crore vaccination mark on Wednesday administering more than 57 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 pm. With this India is inching closer to the 100 crore vaccination mark.

The news comes just 2 days after the country administered over 75 crore anti-Covid doses on Monday (September 13) since the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive in January.

"With PM Narendra Modi's 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' mantra, the world's biggest vaccination campaign has been relentlessly creating new dimensions. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in the 75th year of independence, the country has crossed 75 crore doses of vaccination," Union health minister Mansuskh Mandaviya had tweeted in Hindi on Monday.

WHO's regional director Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh also took to Twitter to congratulate India on achieving the milestone: "WHO congratulated India for scaling up Covid-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days," Singh said.

Furthermore, nearly 44 per cent of the country's total population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, whereas around 14 per cent has got both doses. In terms of the adult population, over 60 per cent of the estimated 94 crore adult population has now received at least one dose of the vaccines, whereas 19 per cent is fully immunized with two doses. Also, all adult people in six states and union territories - Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep - have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday claimed that a significant percentage of the vaccines have been administered in rural areas, with 62.54 per cent doses administered in inoculation centers located in rural areas, and 36.30 per cent in urban areas. A total of 73.44 lakh doses or 1.16 per cent of the doses have been administered at COVID-19 vaccination centers not tagged as rural or urban.

