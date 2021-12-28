New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another shot in the arm for India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday approved two new indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccines -- Serum Institute of India's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax -- and Merck & Co Inc's anti-viral COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir for emergency use authorisation in the country for the adult patients of COVID-19 having a "high risk of progression of the disease".

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said in a series of tweets, "Congratulations India Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for: - CORBEVAX vaccine - COVOVAX vaccine - Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir For restricted use in an emergency situation."

Congratulations India 🇮🇳



Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for:



- CORBEVAX vaccine

- COVOVAX vaccine

- Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir



For restricted use in emergency situation. (1/5) — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021

Further elaborating on CORBEVAX vaccine, the Minister said that it is the first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. "CORBEVAX vaccine is India's 1st indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against #COVID19, Made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E. It's a hat-trick! It's now 3rd vaccine developed in India!" the Minister tweeted.

CORBEVAX vaccine is India's 1st indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against #COVID19, Made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E.



It's a hat-trick! It's now 3rd vaccine developed in India! (2/5) — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021

"The Nanoparticle Vaccine, COVOVAX, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India," Mandaviya further added in the tweet.

The Minister informed that the antiviral drug, Molnupiravir will be used for emergency situation for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease. "Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease," he tweeted.

Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease. (4/5) — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 28, 2021

The SEC on COVID-19 of the CDSCO, which reviewed the EUA applications of the SII for the second time on Monday noted that the vaccine is manufactured by technology transfer from Novavax and is approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorisation and also granted emergency use listing by WHO, official sources had said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had on December 17 issued an emergency use listing for Covovax, expanding the basket of jabs validated by the global health body against the viral disease.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan