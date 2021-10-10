New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In yet another achievement, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday evening announced that India has administered more than 95 crore anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country under the centralised inoculation drive.

"World's largest successful vaccination drive in full swing! India completes administration of 95 crore COVID19 vaccine doses. Marching rapidly towards administering 100 crore vaccine doses. Get vaccinated quickly and encourage your friends and family to do the same," he said in a Tweet.

India had launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Insititue of India's Covishield.

During the first phase, India was only vaccinating healthcare staff and frontline workers. However, on March 1, the drive was expanded for people above the age of 60 and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities. On April 1, the Centre expanded the vaccination campaign for all people above the age of 45. From May 1, the Centre announced that all people above 18 can get vaccinated in the country.

Over 95.96 crore vaccine doses provided to states, UTs

The Union Health Ministry said on Sunday that more than 95.96 crore anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) across India so far. It said that over 8.28 crore balance and unutilised jabs are still available with the states and UTs.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said in a statement. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma