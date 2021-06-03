COVID-19 Vaccination: Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said that India will participate in the process of creating global scale capacities that are needed to deal with pandemic challenges.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the Indian government is in touch with several foreign COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson about sourcing and possible manufacturing of their respective vaccines in India.

Speaking at a World Health Organization's (WHO) forum, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as quoted by news agency ANI said, "We are in touch with major vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna about sourcing and possible local manufacturing of their vaccines in India. We have also helped to expedite the introduction of Sputnik-V vaccines".

Meanwhile, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla, at the same forum said that India will participate in the process of creating global scale capacities that are needed to deal with pandemic challenges and vowed to participate fully in the international process of regeneration through building newer and more resilient supply chains.

"Going forward, we will participate in the process of creating global scale capacities that are needed to deal with pandemic scale challenges. A number of serious global conversations are underway on this in platforms such as the G7, the G20, QUAD, BRICS, the United Nations and the WHO itself," he said.

Highlighting initiatives taken by India to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, Shringla said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had acted as the global arm of the Government of India's Empowered Group, to procure essential raw materials and medical supplies for COVID-19.

"We have, throughout the pandemic, identified and connected with potential suppliers of essential medicines, raw materials and medical equipment across the world... We were also part of the effort to source medical products, machinery, and components that were vital for enhancing our domestic manufacturing capabilities such as components for ventilators, testing inputs such as RNA Extraction Kits, Roche Cobas testing machines, etc," the Foreign Secretary said.

Pointing out that India is working with several other countries in the World Trade Organization (WTO) on a targeted and temporary waiver under TRIPS to ensure timely and secure access to vaccines for all, Shringla also mentioned that the country is looking forward to the WHO's approval for India's indigenous Covaxin vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

"We will participate fully in the international process of regeneration through building newer and more resilient supply chains, by focusing on newer technologies and knowledge-driven opportunities and leveraging India's strengths and capacities," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan