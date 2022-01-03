New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The COVID-19 vaccination drive for children between the age group of 15-18 years across the country began on Monday (January 3). Kids whose birth year is 2007 or before will be eligible for the vaccination. Currently, children are being vaccinated only with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Parents can get their wards vaccinated against the virus by registering on the Cowin platform. They are required to carry school ID or Aadhaar Card to the vaccination Centre to get the jab.

In Mumbai, the civic body has set up ten jumbo Centres for the vaccination of children. These Centres will open from 9 am to 5 pm. Following is the list of vaccination Centres where you can get your child vaccinated. The names of the Centres were listed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

1. Dr. Babasaheb Memorial GH, Byulla (State) Ward E

2. NESCO jumbo centre Phase 1, Goregaon (E) Ward P/S

3. Somaiya Jumbo Centre, Sion Ward F/N

4. NSCI Dome Jumbo Facility, Worli Ward G/S

5. Dahisar Jumbo Centre, Dahisar Ward R/N

6. BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Bandra Ward H/E

7. Mulund R and C Jumbo Covid Centre – 1 Ward T

8. Kanjurmarg C and G Jumbo Centre Ward S

9. Malad Jumbo Covid Centre Ward P/N

10. Richardson and Cruddas Centre, Byculla Ward E

Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic body has launched a free inoculation drive for the children, officials said. The city civic body said along with children from the BMC-run schools, vaccines will be given free of cost to children of other schools as well.

The children will be inoculated only after registration either offline or online, the BMC said. Each centre has been provided 250 doses of Covaxin. Half of these vaccine doses will be given to the children registering online, and the rest will be for on-the-spot arrivals, the official said.

Mumbai has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases since the second-half of last month. On Sunday, the metropolis reported 8,063 new cases, 1,763 more than Saturday's tally, taking the caseload here to 7,99,520, while the city's overall death toll stood at 16,377, as per official data.

(With inputs from PTI)

