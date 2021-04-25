COVID-19: To speed up the vaccination process, the Central government has announced that people above the age of 18 to 45 will be able to get vaccinated from May 1 in phase 3 of the vaccination drive.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: India has been grappling with coronavirus with daily cases breaching the 3 lakh mark. To speed up the vaccination process, the Central government has announced that people above the age of 18 to 45 will be able to get vaccinated from May 1 in phase 3 of the vaccination drive. Recently, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said that the state will provide vaccines to the resident of Maharashtra free of cost.

Well, Maharashtra is not the first state to provide vaccine free for its residents. Earlier, around 17 states came forward to provide vaccines free. The states that will provide free vaccines for its residents are-- Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Haryana.

The registration for vaccine for those above the age of 18 will start on May 28. The registration process will be done on CoWin platform and the Aarogya Setu app.

Here is how you can register for COVID-19 vaccination on CoWin platform:

Step 1: You need to log on to the official platform of www.cowin.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, you need to enter your mobile number.

Step 3: Now, you will receive an OTP and you need to enter it.

Step 4: You will also need to fill in the details in your registration form like ID proof, and address.

Step 5: After this, you will be able to schedule your appointment.

Step 6: Now, click on the book button, and you are done.

Talking about the coronavirus cases of Maharashtra, the state reported over 67,000 new cases, and 676 deaths, in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 42,28,836 and the death toll reached the mark of 63,928. On the other hand, India reported over 3.49 lakh new cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma