Gurugram is scheduled to start vaccinating the 15-18 age-group against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from Monday, January 3, 2022. While the government has already began allotting the online slots for the now extended vaccination drive on COWIN platform, the vaccination schedule was released by Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram on Sunday.

“In case of any queries, use the vaccination helpline number 7015663108 & 0124-2322412,” Gurugram District Commissioner informed in an official tweet.

According to the details shared by DC Gurugram, the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age-group will be carried out from 10am to 5pm on Monday at 77 vaccination centers across the district.

A number of vaccination sites for government and private school students have also been put in place. However, only the students of these respective schools shall be allowed at these sites and not outsiders.

Following details must be duly noted while proceeding for the vaccination at designated vaccination centres:

1. Only Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN is available to be administered in the 15-18 age group in Gurugram as will be in the rest of the country. The District Commissioner said that Gurugram has nearly 35,000 COVAXIN doses in the stock. The indigenous vaccine has received both Emergency User Approval (EUA) by World Health Organisation and approval from Drugs Controller General of India prior to that, after a heavily scrutinised process.

2. 50 per cent of the vaccination slots will be available for online booking (from COWIN platform) and the rest of the 50 per cent will be walk-in at each site.

3. Online slots for the next day (January 4, Tuesday) will be published on the Co-WIN website from 5pm.

4. The international travellers, arriving in Gurugram for education or job-related purposes, can head to Polyclinic Sector-31 for their second dose of Covishield, the District Commissioner informed.

📍Government & Private School vaccination Session Sites 3rd January'22, 15-18 years age group, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.



Note: Only for students of these respective schools, outsiders not allowed.



In case of any queries, use the vaccination helpline number 7015663108 & 0124-2322412 pic.twitter.com/QjFc6fDSbc — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) January 2, 2022

As part of the extension of one of the world’s largest vaccination drives against COVID-19, India on January 3 will begin vaccinating children in the 15-18 age group. The ‘precaution doses’ among vulnerable population will begin to be administered from January 9, 2022 onward.

