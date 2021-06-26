New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the vaccination drive picks up the pace with over 3.3 Crore jabs inoculated in past 5 days, reports are emerging from all over the country of fake inoculation drives. Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty reportedly fell sick days after she was jabbed in what turned out to be a fake vaccination drive. Following this, authorities in Kolkata and rest of the country have increased their vigilance on fake vaccination drives.

Here is how you can save yourself from getting a fake COVID-19 vaccine jab:

Register yourself on CoWIN portal: If you can read this article, means you can also register yourself on CoWIN portal by putting in your credentials such as your name, identity card and year of birth. Download the CoWIN application on your smartphone or register yourself on CoWIN.gov.in. If you are not registered on CoWIN, make sure your vaccination centre does that at the time of inoculation. Following this, you will receive an SMS from CoWIN about your vaccination status.

Ask for vaccination certificate: Before getting jabbed, ask the attendants if they are providing with the vaccination certificate. If your vaccination centre says they will provide you with the vaccination certificate ‘soon enough’, then see if the ones who were jabbed two days earlier are receiving their vaccination certificate on the given day. If not, you have the reason to get alarmed.

If society is organizing vaccination camp: Make sure that there are no middlemen involved and the housing society has ensured the vaccination drive directly from the hospital. This way, you may prevent yourself from getting exploited by the people claiming to be associated with private hospitals’ representatives for vaccination in your locality or concerned area.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma