New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that pregnant women can get themselves vaccinated against the dreadful COVID-19 infection at any stage of their pregnancy.

In a press briefing, it said that the go-ahead was given as per the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), adding that all states and union territories (UTs) have been conveyed about the same.

As per the Health Ministry guidelines, pregnant women can get the vaccine of their choice, which is available in the country at their nearest vaccination center. They can also register themselves on the CoWin website or can directly visit the walk-in vaccine camp to get their jab.

According to the Health Ministry, the process of registration along with the generation of certificates after the vaccination remains the same and there are no changes in the registration procedure for people above 18 years of age.

Here's how pregnant women can register themselves on the CoWin portal:

Step 1: Go to the CoWin portal and click on ‘Register/Sign in yourself’

Step 2: Enter the valid number, as you will receive an OTP on this.

Step 3: Click on ‘Get OTP’

Step 4: You will receive an OTP and you have to enter the OTP within 180 seconds

Step 5: Click on ‘Verify’

Step 6: Once your OTP is validated, it will land you on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page

Step 7: Fill in the required details such as name, photo ID proof and number, age, and gender

Step 8: Click on ‘Register’

Step 9: Once the process is done, you will receive a confirmation message for registering successfully

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen