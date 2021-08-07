COVID-19 Vaccination: India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16 after the DCGI gave its nod for EUA to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major milestone for India in its battle against the deadly COVID-19 pathogen, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 50 crore-mark on Friday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India's fight against COVID-19 receives a strong impetus. Vaccination numbers cross the 50 crore mark. We hope to build on these numbers and ensure our citizens are vaccinated under #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine movement," PM Modi tweeted.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16 after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its nod for emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield.

At first, India's focus was on inoculating healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs). However, the vaccination drive for those over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions started from March 1.

Later, the country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1. However, it was expanded from May 1 again after the Centre allowed all above 18 years of age to get vaccinated with the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in India.

However, the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination created a row in India after several state and union territory (UT) governments alleged shortage of jabs. Several states -- including Maharashtra, Delhi and Punjab -- were also forced to stop the inoculation drive due to vaccine shortage.

The states and UTs also questioned the dual vaccine price policy of the Centre.

Looking at the row over the vaccination drive, PM Modi on June 7 announced that the Centre will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments.

He had also said that private sector hospitals can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccines, but their service charge would be capped at Rs 150 per dose over the fixed price of the vaccine.

PM Modi asserted that efforts are being made on a war-footing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at various levels and production of essential medicines was ramped up. India is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic on multiple fronts and new health infrastructure has been created across the country, he noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma