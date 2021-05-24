COVID-19 Vaccination: This feature has been provided keeping in mind those people who do not have access to internet services or smartphones because of which they cannot register for vaccination online.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Monday enabled on-site registration and appointment for Covid-19 vaccination for 18-44 years age group on its online portal CoWin. Currently, the feature has been enabled only for government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs). The facility has been introduced to make use of "doses... left unutilized in case online appointee beneficiaries do not turn up on day of vaccination". Under this feature, people can book an on-site registration online on CoWin.

How does the on-site registration for Covid-19 vaccination works?

This feature will be allowed to use only after the decision of the state/UT governments. The states have to decide on when to open the on-site registration and appointments based on the local data on how many vaccines are left unused. This is done to minimize the wastage of vaccines and vaccinate as many people as possible.

This feature has also been provided keeping in mind those people who do not have access to internet services or smartphones because of which they cannot register for vaccination online.

Step by step process on how to register for Covid vaccine on CoWin:

• Go to the GoWin website and click on Register/ Sign in. After this add your mobile number and verify via one-time password (OTP)

• Next step is to enter your personal details like name, gender, date of birth, and photo ID proof. After filling the information user will get an option to schedule an appointment. Click on Schedule next to your name.

• Add pincode to search for vaccination centres in your area. Select date, time and click on confirm.

• 4 people can be registered through one login. Users also have the option of rescheduling their appointment.



The Union Health Ministry has advised all states and UTs to exercise caution while opening on-site registration. They should prevent the possibility of overcrowding at vaccination centers due to on-sight registration.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha