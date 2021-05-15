COVID-19 Vaccination: The nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive was launched in January after the DCGI gave its nod for restricted emergency use to Covishield and Covaxin.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All eligible citizens above the age of 18 can register online and book an appointment through the CoWIN portal available for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. You may also use the Aarogya Setu app for booking appointment. Nearly 3.93 crore people in India have vaccinated themselves till now. The government is hoping to vaccinate more people in the near future.

How to register on CoWin app?

* First click on ‘register/sign in yourself’

* Then enter valid mobile number and click on 'get OTP'. You need to enter the OTP within 180 seconds and then click on ‘verify’

* After OTP is validated, ‘register for vaccination’ page opens up

* Enter the required details like name, age, gender etc

Click on the Register button in the bottom right

* A confirmation message will pop up once it’s successful

* To book an appointment click on ‘Schedule’

* Search for choice of vaccine centre according to pin code

* Select time slot of your choice and click on ‘book’

* After confirming SMS including details of the registration will be sent on your number

How to register on Aarogya Setu app?

* Click on the CoWIN tab appearing on the home screen of the app

* Select vaccine registration and enter your mobile number

* Enter the OTP received on the app

* Enter personal details and click on ‘register’

* Click on ‘schedule’ next to the person’s name to book an appointment

* Once all is done an SMS will be sent to you with appointment details

What documents are required for registration?

• Any of these ID mentioned below may be provided at the time of registration:

• PAN Card

• Aadhaar Card

• Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

• Voter ID

• Pension Document

• Driving License

• Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

• Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

• Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies

• Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

