COVID-19 Vaccination: How Can I Register Myself For Free Booster Dose At Govt Centres?

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced that precautionary doses will be administered for free to all eligible adults under a 75-day special drive starting from July 15. The drive is a part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

"India is celebrating 75 years of Independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from July 15, 2022, till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost," Thakur said on Wednesday.

How to register for the free booster dose?

You can do the registrations for the administration of booster dose both online and offline. For those who will do the online registrations, they are supposed to do it through the CoWIN portal, while walk-in facilities are also available for offline registrations.

According to the guidelines of the CoWIN portal,

1. All fully vaccinated adult citizens (18+ and have taken 2 doses) are eligible for precaution dose from 10/04/2022. Eligible citizens can avail precaution dose at any Private Vaccination Centre.

2. Citizens should carry their Final Certificate of vaccination (with details of both earlier doses) and should use the same mobile number and ID card used for earlier doses.

3. Health Care Workers (HCWs), FLWs and Citizens aged 60 year or more, shall continue to receive precaution dose vaccination at any CVC, including free of charge vaccination at Government Vaccination Centre.

4. For international travel, precaution dose can be administered to such beneficiary less than 9 months to at a minimum interval of 3 months (90 days) from the date of administration of the second dose as recorded on Co-WlN as per requirement of the destination country.

5. All Vaccination centre in the state where precaution dose is being administered are eligible to administer precaution dose.