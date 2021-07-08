Now, reports are doing rounds that Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is expected to reach India this week. However, discussions are still going on whether the company will be provided legal indemnity which is protection against any lawsuit in the country or not.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian government is emphasising its citizens to get vaccinated as early as they can, as getting vaccinated is the only way to fight against the deadly virus. India right now has 3 vaccines that are being used to inoculate its population. These three vaccines are Srum Inistitute of India'S (SII) Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Russian made Sputnik V.

Moderna is a foreign vaccine that will start its rollout in India. The vaccine is US-made and in India, it will be a part of WHO's Gavi alliance and will be a donation from the US government. However, no agreements on commercial supplies of the vaccines have been made. The roll-out of the Moderna vaccine will decide whether other foreign vaccine manufacturers will be welcomed to India or not.

The efficacy rate of the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 per cent. The vaccine has also received EUA from the World Health Organization and over 50 countries. On the other hand, on June 29, the Drug Controller General of India has allowed Cipla to import the Moderna vaccines from the US.

Meanwhile, by the month of August India is expected to receive 3 million to 4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine which are booked through the COVAX facility. As per studies both Moderna and Pfizer have the highest efficacy rates in the world in preventing the infection. Both vaccines contain genetic instructions for our cells as well as are mRNA vaccines.

On the other hand, a study conducted in the US stated that any individual who has taken both the shots of the vaccine is 91 per cent secured against any kind of infection. The finding of the study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

It is being said that Pfizer is yet to apply for emergency use authorisation in the country. Meanwhile, discussions are being made that both the vaccines had to look for protection from the country so that they would not be booked if the vaccines shows an adverse effect.

