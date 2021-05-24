New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday allowed walk-in or on-site registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years at government-run inoculation centres to "minimise vaccine wastage".

"On-site registration and appointment is now being enabled for the 18 to 44 years age group on CoWIN. However, this feature is being enabled only for Government COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs), at the present moment in time," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.

However, the Health Ministry in its notifcation said that state and union territory (UT) governments will have the right to decide about on-site registration for the beneficiaries of 18 to 44 years based on "local context".

The "liberalised and accelerated" phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive that aims to inoculate those in the age group of 18 to 44 years was launched on May 2. However, the Health Ministry didn't allow on-site or walk-in registration for the beneficiaries.

Vaccination for 18-44 suspended in several states, UTs

Though the Health Ministry has allowed on-site registration for beneficiaries of 18 to 44 years, states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have suspended vaccination for people in this age group due to vaccine shortage.

The states have said that the vaccination will resume once the Centre provides adequate doses of vaccines. Several states have also approached foreign manufacturers -- Pfizer and Moderna Inc -- to supply doses. However, they have refused to do so, saying they will only deal with the central government.

"They have said that they will deal with the Government of India alone. Appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute to the States," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as reported by ANI.

As per the information available at the Health Ministry website, India so far has vaccinated 19.60 crore people in the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma