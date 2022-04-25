New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Haryana Government on Monday announced that the precautionary or the booster COVID-19 dose will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59 years in all government vaccination centres.

In a statement, the government said, "Haryana's 18-59 age group to be given booster dose for free; state government to bear expenses of Rs 300 crores for the same." They also said that the state government will bear expenses of Rs 300 crores for the same.

Earlier, Delhi Government had also announced to provide precautionary or the booster COVID-19 dose for free to all eligible beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59 years.

"In order to give the benefit of precaution dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Delhi, the same will be available for the 18-59 years age group, free of cost in all government CVCs from April 21, 2022," the Delhi government said on April 21.

Union Health Ministry launched the precautionary third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-plus population at private vaccination centres on April 10.

All those who are over 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

A day before the administration of the precaution dose, the SII announced that it has revised the price of its COVID vaccine Covishield for private hospitals from ₹ 600 to ₹ 225 per dose.

The Centre has also allowed the private COVID-19 vaccination centres to charge up to a maximum of ₹ 150 as a service charge for vaccination over and above the cost of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,541 new coronavirus infections in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,60,086, while the active cases increased to 16,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

