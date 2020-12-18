The Centre will spend Rs 10,000 crore to vaccinate around 30 crore Indians in Phase I of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre will spend Rs 10,000 crore to vaccinate around 30 crore Indians in Phase I of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, according to an India Today report. These 30 crore people will include 1 crore heathcare workers, 2 crore frontline workers and 26 crore people who are aged above 50.

The government has targeted to vaccinate 300 million people by August next year. By the end of 2022, the target is to have 800 million people in the country vaccinated. The report says that the vaccination campaign can be made easier with the support of the private sector.

As per the operational guidelines drafted by the Centre and issued to the states, around 1 crore healthcare workers, including ICDS workers, nurses, supervisors, medical officers, paramedical staff, support staff, and students will be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Next on the priority list to get COVID-19 vaccination will be the 2 crore frontline workers which include personnel from Army, Navy, Air Force, coast guards, home guards, Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, NSG, SSB, prison staff and disaster management.

These will be followed by around 26 crore Indians who are aged above 50. Next would be 1 crore people who are under 50 but co-morbidities.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta