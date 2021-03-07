COVID-19 Vaccination: Healthcare workers of a non-COVID-19 vaccination centre can get vaccinated at a designated coronavirus vaccination centre after submitting the necessary documents, the SOPs stated.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry has issued coronavirus vaccination guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for those healthcare workers and frontline staff who are not registered on the CoWIN portal, said the Delhi Health Department on Saturday night.

As per the guidelines, healthcare workers of a health facility which is the centre for coronavirus vaccination can get inoculated there only after their certification by the medical superintendent or facility in-charge. They shall be entertained after completion of vaccination of beneficiaries with scheduled appointments, the order said.

However, healthcare workers of a non-COVID-19 vaccination centre can get vaccinated at a designated coronavirus vaccination centre after submitting the necessary documents.

The guidelines stated that standalone medical practitioners and paramedics can show their MCI/DMCI relevant council registrations and get vaccinated.

For the support staff of the private establishments, hospitals, clinic in-charge will have to certify them being HCWs in the prescribed format, the order said.

Vaccination of unregistered frontline workers can be done at the designated CVCs upon furnishing proof of their being an frontline workers in the prescribed format duly signed and stamped by the senior officer deputed by the frontline workers authority for issuing the certificate. Further, the frontline workers group shall designate an officer to be present at these dedicated sites for verification of the frontline workers status. These beneficiaries shall be registered on-site, it said.

Over 33,000 beneficiaries received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Saturday, the highest number of people vaccinated in a single day since the starting of the inoculation exercise on January 16, officials said.

On Saturday, second doses were given to 7,132 people, the officials said, adding that 3,769 frontline workers and 2,274 healthcare workers were also vaccinated.

