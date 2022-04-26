New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Drugs Controller General of India on Tuesday approved emergency use authorisation for Corbevax, Covaxin and ZycovD covid-19 vaccines for children in different age groups. As per the government, DCGI has given restricted emergency use authorisation to BharatBiotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years.

While Corbevax has been given approval for children between the age of 5-12 years and ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) has been granted emergency use approval for children above the age of 12 years.

Announcing the same, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter wrote," India's fight with Covid is now stronger @CDSCO_INDIA_INF > 'Covaxin' for age group 6 to < 12,> 'Corbevax' for age group 5 to < 12, 2 doses of 'ZyCoV-D' for the age group above 12."

भारत की कोविड से लड़ाई अब और अधिक मज़बूत @CDSCO_INDIA_INF ने



>6 से <12 आयुवर्ग के लिए 'Covaxin'



>5 से <12 आयुवर्ग के लिए 'Corbevax'



12 से ऊपर के आयुवर्ग के लिए 'ZyCoV-D' की 2 डोज को



'Restricted Use in Emergency Situations' की मंज़ूरी दी है। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 26, 2022

He noted that only 'Restricted Use in Emergency Situations' of the vaccines has been approved by the government.

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO). The SEC had last week reviewed the application of both the companies seeking emergency use authorisation for Corbevax and Covaxin for use in children of five to 12 years and six to 12 years age group, respectively.

India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced on January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

Precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years were allowed at private vaccination centres from April 10.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh