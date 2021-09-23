New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to achieve its aim of inoculating 100 per cent of the adult population in the country against the deadly COVID-19, the government on Thursday announced home vaccination for differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility and special needs. The government has also issued relevant advisories and orders to states.

As per the government, authorities concerned have been asked to initiate the "process of line-listing" these beneficiaries and their vaccination "at the earliest". Officials said the country is still in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic even though the number of daily new cases are declining.

"I am pleased to inform that we have made a provision for those people who are disabled, have restricted mobility or have some special needs and are not able to reach the vaccination centre, they can get vaccinated at home in a supervised manner following SOPs (standard operating procedures)," Dr V K Paul said.

Guidelines for home vaccination for people with special needs:

- "In order to ensure that differently-abled persons get proper access to COVID-19 related services including testing and vaccination, the States/UTs have been provided with appropriate advice from time to time. States/UTs are again advised to facilitate the steps."

- The district-level officer of the disability/social welfare department can be considered to be designated as nodal designated made a nodal officer for the purpose of grievance redressal of the differently-abled persons in connection with obtaining treatment for COVID-19. The nodal officer should work in close coordination with the Chief Medical Officer of the district.

- The 104 helpline personnel may be oriented to provide requisite information to the differently-abled persons to facilitate their proper care and vaccination.

- States may also make special arrangements for their vaccination through the near to home Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) as per guidelines already shared by this Ministry with the States/UTs, the guidelines read.

- "All district level officers may be directed to provide assistance to differently-abled persons in matters such as availability of ambulances. Ambulance transport may also be provided to persons with 40 per cent or more disability for COVID-19 testing".

- The State government can also explore a sample collection system for COVID-19 testing from home for the differently-abled persons through public-private partnership (PPP) mode and payment to private partners on per case basis can be explored for the same.

The provision of oxygen beds, hospital admissions, vaccination etc can also be prioritized for differently-abled persons. The District/City Control and Command Centres being used for COVID-19 management can facilitate this process.

- Directions may be issued that differently-abled persons should be provided hospital beds on a priority basis.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan