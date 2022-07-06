COVID-19 Vaccination: Gap Between 2nd Dose And Precautionary Dose Reduced To 6 Months

People at the vaccination centre as the administration announced the rollout of the precautionary dose for the age group of 18 and above. (ANI Photo)

Amid an uptick in the fresh COVID-19 infections in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reduced the gap between the second dose of COVID vaccine and the precautionary dose to six months for those above 18 years of age. Earlier, the time interval between the second dose and the precautionary dose was nine months.

The Union Health Ministry said that as per the recommendation, it has been decided all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered the booster after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the 2nd dose.

"In view of the evolving scientific evidence and global practices, Standing techncial committee (STSC) of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunizations (NTAGI) has recommended to revise the duration between 2nd dose and precaution dose from the existing 9 months or 39 weeks to 6 months or 26 weeks. This has also been endorsed by NTAGI," the Union Health Ministry said.

It also said that for beneficiaries aged above 60 years and above as well as the Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs), the precaution dose would be administered after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose at Government CVCs free of charge.

"Instructions in this regard may be issued to all the concerned officials and it may also be publicised widely. I look forward to your support and leadership for extending the benefits of precaution dose to all due beneficiaries at Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) as well as at household level during the ongoing Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 Campaign," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter.