COVID-19 Vaccination: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will be manufacturing and distributing Sputnik V in India. The company said that being a limited pilot phase presently, registration on CoWIN is not open yet for Sputnik.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine soft-launched in Hyderabad on May 14, will now be available in several other Indian cities. The cities where the vaccine will be available for the rollout are Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur, and Miryalaguda.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will be manufacturing and distributing Sputnik V in India. The company said that being a limited pilot phase presently, registration on CoWIN is not open yet for Sputnik. It will be made available at the time of the commercial launch, which will take place as soon as the pilot phase is in its last leg.

“This pilot phase has allowed us to test our cold storage arrangements of -18°C temperature in these cities, CoWIN integration, track-and-trace and other logistical arrangements ahead of our commercial launch,” Dr. Reddy's said in a press release.

List of cities and hospitals where Sputnik V will be available

On June 16, Dr. Reddy's issued a statement saying that the project launch of the Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V has now been extended to nine other cities. "The Sputnik V vaccine will be available in 9 more cities across India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur, and Miryalaguda," Sputnik V also tweeted.



• The Apollo group of hospitals on June 13 said that it has received 1,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. In Delhi, Sputnik V is expected to be available at Indraprastha Apollo hospital from June 20.

• Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital is also expected to roll out Sputnik V from June 20.

• The Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurgaon, Haryana is one of two hospitals of Fortis Healthcare in the country in which Sputnik V will be available from June 19. The second hospital is Fortis in Mohali.

• Besides Apollo Hospitals, Sputnik V is also available in Hyderabad at Continental Hospitals.

Efficacy of Sputnik V

Sputnik V, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is said to have an efficacy of 91.6 per cent - the highest among COVID-19 vaccines available in India. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is the local distribution partner for Sputnik V in India.

Price of Sputnik V

The price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals as per the pricing schedule issued by the central government has been capped at Rs 1,145.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha