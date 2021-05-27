COVID-19 Vaccination: In a circulator released by the Press Information Bureau, Niti Aayog's Dr Vinod Paul listed out seven myths that are doing around on the internet.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amidst the fake news around the Covid-19 vaccination circulating in India, NITI Aayog’s member (Health) Dr Vinod Paul on Thursday issued a clarification over the issue while clearing the misinformation. In a circulator released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Dr Vinod Paul listed out seven myths that are doing around on the internet.

“Several myths on India’s Covid-19 vaccination program are doing rounds. These myths are arising due to distorted statements, half-truths & blatant lies. Member (health) in NITI Aayog Dr Vinod Paul addresses these myths and gives out facts on all these issues” read the caption of PIB’s notification.

Here are the myths and facts addressed in the notification:

Centre is not doing enough to buy vaccines from abroad

Countering this claim, Dr Paul said the government has remained continuously engaged in procuring Covid-19 vaccines from the start of mid-2020. The central government is working with international companies to import vaccines in India. However, since the vaccines are limited globally and are first given to the country of origin, the process is not easy.

Centre has not approved vaccines available globally

According to Dr Paul, the Centre has proactively eased the entry of vaccines approved by US FDA, EMA, UK’S MHRA, Japan’s PMDA, and WHO’s Emergency use listing. No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending in India.

Centre is not doing enough to ramp up domestic production of vaccines

Responding to this, Dr Paul said the government of India is doing its part in increasing vaccine production locally. Three other manufacturers are allowed to produce Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Additionally, the government of India is also collaborating with Russia to manufacture Sputnik V in six companies locally under Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. The government is also supporting the efforts of indigenous vaccine manufacturers under the Covid Suraksha scheme.

Centre should invoke compulsory licensing

Compulsory licensing is not an active formula, Dr Paul said. Tech transfer is the key that is in the hands of the company. The government is ensuring active partnership with vaccine manufactures, which makes licensing the least of an issue.

Centre has abdicated its responsibility to states

The circulatory stated that Health is a state subject and upon constant requests by the states they were given more power to procure vaccines under the Liberalised Vaccine policy. The government ran its vaccination program for front-line workers successfully without any issues.

Centre is not giving vaccines to states

States and private hospitals are getting 25 per cent of the vaccine doses each, according to the circulatory. Despite the limited availability of vaccines parties are playing politics over this issue in the circulatory states.

Centre is not taking any step to vaccinate children

No country has started vaccination for children as of now and there is no recommendation by WHO. Studies are still being conducted to ensure the efficacy of vaccines on children.

Myths around India’s Covid-19 vaccination program arising out of distorted statements and blatant lies have been addressed and debunked in this Myths & Facts statement by GoI.



Do Read 👉 https://t.co/19q0eKj1qE pic.twitter.com/v6RH4e89bg — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 27, 2021

Posted By: Sugandha Jha