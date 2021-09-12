6 states and UTs including Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu have administered the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 100 per cent of their adult population.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday (September 12) lauded 6 states and UTs for administering the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 100 per cent of the adult population. These include Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

"Congratulations to these States & UTs for administering the first #COVID19 vaccine dose to 100% of the adult population. Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence & commitment" posted Mandaviya from his official Twitter account.

It was on Friday (September 10) that PM Modi lauded Goa for achieving 100 per cent coverage of its eligible population with the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

"Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit and the prowess of our doctors as well as innovators,” PM Modi tweeted.

Furthermore, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on September 2 said that Sikkim, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 100 per cent of their 18 plus population.

Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country to complete administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the 18-plus age group on August 28.

"The state has completed 100 per cent first dose vaccinations in the 18 plus age group and it aims to complete 100 per cent vaccination of both doses by November 30, 2021," told State health minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal to news agency ANI.

The districts of Daman and Diu in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli also announced 100 per cent vaccination of their eligible populations as early as 3 July.

On July 7, Ladakh announced it had administered the first dose to 100 per cent of its eligible population, urging those who hadn’t received the vaccine to come forward.

Meanwhile, over 73 crore people of the country’s population have received their vaccination. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said vaccination was the only medicine to boost the economy as it allows people to conduct businesses regularly or farmers to carry out farming activities.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha