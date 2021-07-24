COVID-19 Vaccination For Children: AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria also hinted that the Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D will soon get the nod in India. Here it is important to mention that Zydus Cadila has applied to the DCGI for EUA of its vaccine.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that vaccination for children against the novel COVID-19 infection will begin in India by September this year. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Guleria said that the final trial data of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will arrive by September, allowing India to vaccinate children.

"In the coming weeks or by September, vaccines should be available for children. We should then start schools in a graded manner as we have been doing for 18-45 years age and that also will give more protection to kids and more confidence to the public that children are safe," he told ANI.

Covaxin's trial is being conducted in three different phases by segregating children as per their age group. The trials for children in age groups of 12 to 18 years and 6 to 12 years have been completed. Currently, trials for children between 2 to 6 years of age is underway.

Dr Guleria also hinted that the Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D will soon get the nod in India. Here it is important to mention that Zydus Cadila has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its vaccine.

"Zydus Cadila vaccine has also included children and their data is already there. They have already applied for the EUA," he told ANI.

Speaking about the shortage of vaccines, Dr Guleria said that the Centre is in talks with Moderna and Pfizer for procuring their jabs. They cannot spare doses for other countries unless they fulfil obligations to countries that have already placed orders, he noted.

"There could be multiple reasons of delay. I think two or three things need to be kept in mind - One is collaboration and the understanding with the government on the doses. They should have enough doses to give because we must understand that these companies have pre-booked the order from many countries," he told ANI.

India launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year after the DCGI gave not to Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The vaccination drive has been expanded for all people above the age of 18 with India having four shots -- Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma