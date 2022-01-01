New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The beginning of the New Year brought a glimmer of hope for India in its battle against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic after the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning announced that registrations for vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have begun.

"Registration for COVID vaccination for the age group of 15-18 years is live now on CoWIN," it said in an early morning Tweet.

Later, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also announced that the registration for children has begun, urging people to get their kids vaccinated as early as possible.

"If children are safe, then India's future is safe! Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for the age group of 15-18 years is live on the CoWIN portal now. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Dr Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

How children can register themselves on CoWIN for COVID-19 vaccination?

Step 1: Go to the CoWIN portal or open the Aarogya Setu app

Step 2: Enter your mobile number in the sign-in or register option

Step 3: Click on the get OTP (One Time Password) option. Write the OTP to verify

Step 4: A registration page will appear on your screen now. Enter the details like photo ID type, your number, full name, age and gender

Step 5: The system will now ask you: "Do you have any comorbidities (pre-existing medical conditions)". Click on 'yes' or 'no' accordingly.

Step 6: Once the registration will be complete, a confirmation message will be delivered to your mobile number.

Step 7: It should be noted that a maximum of four people can register themselves via one mobile number.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a late-night address on Christmas, had announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children in the 15 to 18 age group will start from January 3.

The move, PM Modi said, will reduce the worries of children going to schools and colleges and their parents, and boost the fight against the pandemic while adding that it is also likely to aid in the normalisation of teaching in schools.

During his address, PM Modi had also announced that a "precaution dose" will be administered to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10. The precaution dose denotes a third dose of the vaccine for the fully vaccinated but PM Modi had refrained from using the term "booster dose", as it is generally referred to.

"We all have experienced that the corona warriors, healthcare and frontline workers made a huge contribution in keeping the country safe in this fight. They still spend a lot of his time in the service of coronavirus patients," he said.

"Therefore, from the point of view of precaution, the government has decided that 'precaution dose' of vaccine will be administered to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma